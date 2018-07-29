हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi

M Karunanidhi recovering after health scare, family members leave hospital

A hospital bulletin informed that there was a 'transient setback' in Karunanidhi's clinical condition but his vital signs have begun normalising.

DMK supporters gathered in hundreds outside Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi is receiving treatment. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: M Karunanidhi, veteran political leader and chief of DMK for over five decades, is in a serious medical condition at a city hospital which informed that his vital signs are normalising.

Admitted in Kauvery Hospital, it has been learnt that Karunanidhi's health deteriorated on Sunday evening. "There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," a hospital bulletin at 2150hrs informed.

DMK's A Raja, while addressing party workers, also said that Karunanidhi's health is improving and people should not believe in rumours. By 2330hrs, family members including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi had reportedly left the hospital.

Stalin too issued a statement late at night and said Karunanidhi's health is normalising.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami took an early flight back to Chennai from Salem but reportedly dropped the prospect of going to the hospital due to the prevailing crowd-management situation here.

Security cover outside the hospital was tightened from the evening after the number of DMK workers and well-wishers had increased.

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital and were praying for the veteran leader's recovery. The situation towards late evening turned chaotic with police officials resorting to lathi charge.

Stalin, in his statement, urged party workers to maintain law and order and not to indulge in violence or disturb police or public at large.

Karunanidhi has been in and out of hospital in recent months and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 18 where he underwent a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube.  He had the tube placed in December of 2016 to help improve his breathing. Hospital authorities said that Karunanidhi had to be brought back to the hospital because he was having breathing difficulties caused by a throat and lung infection. He has also reportedly suffering from a urinary tract infection.

