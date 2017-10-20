M Venkaiah Naidu admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for a routine check-up, said the hospital authorities.

Naidu was told to undergo the routine check-up after his blood pressure and sugar were found to be high.

However, the doctors at AIIMS said there was nothing to worry and that he would be discharged by Saturday afternoon.

"He (Naidu) was brought to the hospital in the evening. He is fine and will undergo certain tests. He will be discharged tomorrow (Saturday)," said a senior doctor.