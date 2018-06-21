हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh cop gains accolades for performing yoga asanas inside water

A police official from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh is in the news for practicing yoga asanas inside water. The cop, Bhagwandas Dahiya, practices all asanas, that are usually practiced by others on ground, under water.

According to Dahiya, doing the yoga asanas inside water is extremely tough and he calls it ‘Jalyoga’. Dahiya is a constable and has been a part of Madhya Pradesh Police for the last 10 years. And despite his rigorous work schedule, he has practices ‘Jalyoga’ every day in the last decade.

Dahiya also holds the record for practicing yoga asanas inside water continuously for two hours. He had displayed his skills in many places in Madhya Pradesh and several other parts of the country. He also won accolades by displaying his skills at the Mahakumbh in Ujjain.

Besides his yoga skills, Dahiya has also excelled as a policeman. He was honoured with a bravery award by the Madhya Pradesh government for saving lives of five people.

He is often referred to by people as ‘hanuman of police’ and ‘yogiraj’ policeman. His seniors are also fond of his skills. According to Damoh Superintendent of Police, yoga must his skills must be promoted, and he must also teach the skills to others.

Speaking to Zee News, Dahiya said that while he encouraged people to practice yoga regularly, he advised them to not practice the same under water under they are properly trained in swimming.

