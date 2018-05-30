Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 out at mahresult.nic.in: Top performing divisions, topper list

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board Class 12 results 2018 on Wednesday. The Konkan division emerged on the top performing with passing percentage of 94.85, followed by Pune – 89.58 per cent and Nagpur 87.57 per cent. The overall passing percentage stood at 88.41%, down marginally from last year's 89.50%. Girls once again outperformed boys.

A total of 14,16,986 students appeared for the examination out of which 12,52,817 students passed.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Division wise percentage

Konkan - 94.85

Pune - 89.58

Nagpur - 87.57

Aurangabad - 88.74

Mumbai - 87.44

Kolhapur - 91.00

Amravati - 88.08

Nashik - 86.13

Latur - 88.31

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Branchwise Results

Science - 95.85

Arts - 78.93

Commerce – 95.50

Business Courses – 88.41

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Topper list

Names of toppers will be updated as details emerge

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the MSBSHE HSC Result 2018 on Wednesday morning. However, the board will upload the individual subject-wise results post 1 pm on the websites: mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC 2018 exam results online

Step 1: Visit official website one of the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

results.maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net/maharashtra

maharashtra.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out of the same.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC 2018 exam results via SMS

Candidates can see their Maharashtra Board Result 2018 via SMS. To receive results via

SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.