Manmohan calls Rahul 'darling of Congress' as Gandhi scion files nomination

After days of speculations and several postponements, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed nomination papers for becoming the party chief. The Gandhi scion filed the nomination in presence of all big names of the Congress party, except for her mother and AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

Joining him at 24, Akbar Road, were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Sheila Dikshit and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others.

Following the paperwork, former PM Manmohan Singh hailed Rahul Gandhi and assured that he would take forward the great traditions of the Congress party.

Showering praises on Rahul Gandhi, the senior leader said, “Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party.”

Apart from Manmohan, several other Congress leaders took to Twitter to shower praises on the Gandhi scion and wish him luck for his future as Congress president.

Congress state unit chiefs, senior leaders and pradesh Congress committee delegates were present at the party's central office as Rahul signed sets of nomination papers to be filed before the Returning Officer.

Party heavyweights like Manmohan Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde, Anand Sharma, Sheila Dikshit, Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Mohsina Kidwai and others were present at 24 Akbar Road to extend support to his candidature.

Dikshit, Kamal Nath, Motilal Vora and Tarun Gogoi filed first set of nominations (as proposers) for Rahul.

However, his mother and incumbent Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not present on the occasion. But Rahul did go to her residence, 10 Janpath Road, before coming to party headquarters.

On November 20, the Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution to make Rahul the party president.

The CWC meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel.

The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017.