MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 12 HSSLC Results 2018 declared for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams | Check details here

MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 12 (HSSLC) results 2018 for Science, Commerce and Vocational fiels. Interested candidates can check the official websites: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 10 am on Thursday morning. The board is yet to announce the results for Arts stream.

MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Results 2018: Toppers' list for Science and Commerce streams

Candidates can check their MBOSE results are these websites:

mbose.in megresults.nic.in results.shiksha meghalayaonline.in results.net/meghalaya indiaresults.com knowyourresult.com school.gradeup.co examresults.net/meghalaya

Candidates can also check their MBOSE Class 12 results via SMS:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2018

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya HSSLC exams were held from 6 March to 29 March. The practical exams took place from 14 February to 22 February.

Steps to check MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 exams results 2018:

1: Visit official website Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE (Websites mentioned above)

2: Click on your link of either Science, Commerce and Vocational stream (As applicable).

3: Now, enter roll number

4. Download your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2018 and save it for future reference