Meme controversy: BJP slams Congress, calls it elitist

New Delhi: In a potentially self-damaging act ahead of the Gujarat polls, a Congress-linked magazine on Tuesday circulated a meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' past, provoking a backlash from the BJP.

The meme contained a photograph of PM Modi, US president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conversation.

PM Modi is seen telling the two leaders about the Opposition's memes targeting him. He is shown mispronouncing the word and Trump correcting him, while May tells him to go and sell tea.

Though the meme was removed soon after it was put out, the Congress faced a virtual fusillade from the BJP which excoriated the Opposition party for targeting the PM over his humble background.

This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? https://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017

Congress has once again displayed its anti-poor mindset through such tweets. Upcoming elections will be another reality check for them. pic.twitter.com/Qxj2aGXxPM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 21, 2017

Madam Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi do u still believe that only u have a divine right to rule India? Country expects ur response on the tweet of the youth Congress, which is shameful & insulting to poor. U can delete the Tweet but ur thinking towards the poor stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/TKQho0lAiB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

A tweet can be deleted but not the mentality which brands masses as 'Cattle class' & 'Mango people'. They can’t fathom a ‘Chaiwala’ leading the nation. Gujarat Shall Answer!! pic.twitter.com/nEaalL50r4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 21, 2017

This post by Congress stinks of elitism...tea sellers are amongst the most hardworking honest citizens. People hv rejected your arrogance & put trust in PM @narendramodi. Tweet cn be deleted,not your mindset. pic.twitter.com/nPLdftAkrH — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 21, 2017

It was a deliberate attempt to defame Indian PM internationally and back at home

This deleted tweet screenshot shows congress attitude towards common people .

मोदी जी का इतिहास चाय बेचने का है ...कांग्रेस की तरह देश बेचने का नहीं । pic.twitter.com/XfjKmLW3Wp — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 21, 2017

Such derogatory language for the PM of the country only goes to show the disrespect Congress has for India & its people. pic.twitter.com/rgGcDBVxwy — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 21, 2017

Meanwhile, moving in to contain the damage, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter, saying "Congress strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Differences in policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents."

An off the cuff remark by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that Modi can never become the PM and that if he wants the party can give him a place at its convention to sell tea, had given the then BJP's prime ministerial nominee a stick to beat the Congress with.

Rally after election rally, Modi had targeted the Congress over Aiyar's jibe to claim the then ruling party at the Centre was anti-poor.

(With PTI inputs)