Meme controversy: BJP slams Congress, calls it elitist

A Congress-linked magazine on Tuesday circulated a meme about PM Modi's 'chaiwala' past.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 00:17 AM IST
New Delhi: In a potentially self-damaging act ahead of the Gujarat polls, a Congress-linked magazine on Tuesday circulated a meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' past, provoking a backlash from the BJP.

The meme contained a photograph of PM Modi, US president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conversation.

PM Modi is seen telling the two leaders about the Opposition's memes targeting him. He is shown mispronouncing the word and Trump correcting him, while May tells him to go and sell tea.

Though the meme was removed soon after it was put out, the Congress faced a virtual fusillade from the BJP which excoriated the Opposition party for targeting the PM over his humble background.

Meanwhile, moving in to contain the damage, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter, saying "Congress strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Differences in policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents."

An off the cuff remark by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that Modi can never become the PM and that if he wants the party can give him a place at its convention to sell tea, had given the then BJP's prime ministerial nominee a stick to beat the Congress with.

Rally after election rally, Modi had targeted the Congress over Aiyar's jibe to claim the then ruling party at the Centre was anti-poor. 

(With PTI inputs)

