Congress-linked magazine trolls PM Narendra Modi with 'chai', deletes tweet after backlash

NEW DELHI: Chai came back to burn the Congress on Tuesday. A Congress-linked magazine faced a barrage of criticism for a derogatory tweet that seemed to poke fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past as a tea seller. This is not even the first time that the Congress's attempt at humour over chai has backfired spectacularly.

The offending tweet came from 'Yuva Desh', a magazine run by the Indian Youth Congress. It tweeted a picture that portrayed a fictitious conversation between PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

PM Modi can be seen asking them if they have seen the memes made up against him by his political opposition. Trump corrects his pronunciation of the word 'meme', while May asks him to go 'sell tea'.

Reacting to the controversy, Union Ministers, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and many BJP leaders slammed Congress asked if Rahul Gandhi would approve of such a jibe at the country's head.

This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? https://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017

Congress has once again displayed its anti-poor mindset through such tweets. Upcoming elections will be another reality check for them. pic.twitter.com/Qxj2aGXxPM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 21, 2017

Madam Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi do u still believe that only u have a divine right to rule India? Country expects ur response on the tweet of the youth Congress, which is shameful & insulting to poor. U can delete the Tweet but ur thinking towards the poor stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/TKQho0lAiB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

Such derogatory language for the PM of the country only goes to show the disrespect Congress has for India & its people. pic.twitter.com/rgGcDBVxwy — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) November 21, 2017

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also reacted to the tweet.

"What is about elements of the Congress party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste," he posted on Twitter.

What is about elements of the Congress party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste. https://t.co/swRy5l57WU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2017

Yuva Desh deleted the tweet after the intense backlash. However, nothing dies on Twitter apparently, and the magazine continues to face rage.



Congress spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala, in a bid at damage control tweeted saying, "INC strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Differences in policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for the PM and all political opponents."

INC strongly disapproves & rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents. https://t.co/RqLOugCHwh — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 21, 2017

This time, Congress has poured hot tea on itself in the run up to elections in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state. In 2014, it had done so in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, which the BJP would go on to win handsomely.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said in January 2014, "Modi will never become PM, but he is welcome to serve tea to Congressmen."

Latching on to the barb, PM Modi had attacked the Congress for not being able to "tolerate a person from backward caste who had humble beginnings".

Whether this latest chai comment have a bearing on the momentum that the Congress hopes to build up in the upcoming election in Gujarat is something that remains to be seen.

(With ANI inputs)