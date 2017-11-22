Meme controversy: Congress apologises and condemns tweet by 'Yuva Desh'

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday apologised after 'Yuva Desh', Indian Youth Congress`s online magazine, tweeted a derogatory and personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The handle is not run by Indian Youth Congress but by volunteers. I still take this opportunity and apologise and strongly condemn that tweet," Youth Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Brar told ANI.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Youth Congress in-charge Suraj Hegde assured that the party was trying to find out the one who had put out a 'humorous' picture of PM Modi in conversation with US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

"We condemn this and are apologetic. We are trying to find out who did that tweet as mainly volunteers run that page," he said.

On the other hand, Randeep S Surjewala, In-charge, communications, Congress, tweeted:

INC strongly disapproves & rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents. https://t.co/RqLOugCHwh — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 21, 2017

In the picture, PM Modi is seen asking them if they were aware of the various `memes` that have been circulated on the social media by the Opposition against him.

Trump is then shown to correct PM Modi`s pronunciation of `memes` following which May takes a jibe at the Prime Minister`s background as a tea vendor.

Though the meme was removed soon after it was put out, the Congress faced a virtual fusillade from the BJP which excoriated the Opposition party for targeting the PM over his humble background and demanding an explanation whether the meme had the approval of the party leadership.

(With ANI inputs)