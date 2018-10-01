हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Men beaten up in Delhi's Connaught Place for refusing to share a cigarette

In a shocking incident, two men in Delhi's Connaught Place were beaten up after they denied to share a cigarette.

Representational Image from Pixabay

In a shocking incident, two men in Delhi's Connaught Place were beaten up after they denied to share a cigarette.

The incident took place on September 27 at around 10 pm. The two men Gaurav Patiyal and Rohit Bisht were about to close their shop when a man came and asked for a cigarette from Rohit. 

Reportedly, Rohit refused to give a cigarette saying that he doesn't have one. 

The man kept repeatedly asking for a smoke and after Rohit refused to give one, he went away saying dekh lunga tujhe (I will see you).

He came back with his two friends and started abusing both Gaurav and Rohit. Soon after, the verbal spat turned into an ugly fight where the three men started thrashing Gaurav and Rohit using metal knuckles.

Workers from the shop came to the victim's rescue but the three men had fled the scene.

Both Gaurav and Rohit were later admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The police have registered a case and investigations are underway. However, no arrests have been made till now.

(Report by Raju Raj)

