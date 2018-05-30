Met department warns of very heavy rain in Coastal Karnataka, heat wave to continue over Rajasthan, MP

The Met department on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and heavy rains at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions are very likely to continue over Rajasthan and MP.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Fisherman around Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep area have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Duststorm/thunderstorm is also likely at isolated places in Rajasthan.

The IMD on Wednesday also said that the overall rainfall in 2018 from June to September is most likely to be normal. Region wise, the season rainfall is likely to be 100% of long period average (LPA) over North-West India, 99% over Central India, 95% over South Peninsula and 93% over North-East India.

The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101% during July and 94% during August.

There is also a forecast of rain or thundershowers over the next two days in the coastal districts and south interior areas due to favouring conditions. Pre-monsoon rains were also reported from Udupi, Honnavar, Agumbe, Karwar in the coastal region, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Gadag, affecting movement of people and goods and causing damage to crops.