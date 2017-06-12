close
Minor fire breaks out at Election Commission office

A call was received at 12.02 PM about the fire and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. The fire was doused within five minutes.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 15:11
Minor fire breaks out at Election Commission office
Representational image

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out on the first floor of the Election Commission of India office located on Ashoka Road here this afternoon.

The flames erupted in an electrical switchboard, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services.

A call was received at 12.02 PM about the fire and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. The fire was doused within five minutes.

There was no damage to property. 

