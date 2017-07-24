close
Moderate rainfall in hills as monsoon continues

The lowest was 13 degrees Celsius at Salooni. Manali and Kalpa shivered at 14 degrees Celsius.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 18:29

Shimla: Several parts of the state received moderate rainfall on Monday as monsoon continued to remain active.

The Local MeT office has warned of heavy rains in mid hills on July 25 and predicted a wet spell in the region for the
Coming week.

Dharamshala which received 106 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours was the wettest in the region and was followed by Gaggal and Baijnath, both receiving 70 mm rainfall. Salooni and Manali received 45 mm and 40 mm rainfall respectively.

However, there was no significant change in the minimum temperatures in the region. The lowest was 13 degrees Celcius at Salooni. Manali and Kalpa shivered at 14 degrees Celcius.

Weather, moderate rainfall, Monsoon, Temperatures

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately