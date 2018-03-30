Modi’s Exam Warriors 2 will help students hit by CBSE papers leak: Rahul Gandhi

A day after calling Narendra Modi a weak “chowkidar”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister again on Friday over the leak of class 10 and class 12 board examination question papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief targeted PM Modi over the latter’s book for students – Exam Warriors.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, the Gandhi scion said that while the first edition of Exam Warriors taught students about stress relief during exams, the second edition of the book would teach students and their parents stress relief “once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers”.

He tweeted, “PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers.”

The Gandhi scion has consistently been attacking Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over the leak of CBSE examination paper, following which the board announced on its official website cbse.nic.in that examinations of class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers would be re-conducted.

The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

He had on Thursday tweeted that the “exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students”. He claimed that while the Congress always protected institutions, they have been destroyed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning,” he added.

This comes even as several students staged protest over the paper leak, blaming the board for their woes. Demonstrations were also held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

"CBSE should have put every single measure in place to ensure that papers do not leak. If the leak happened, it is not our fault, why should we write the papers again," asked Priti Rajput, a Class XII student. Agreed Ajith Kurup, a Class XII student in the science stream. "My engineering examinations are around the corner and I was putting finishng touches to my preparations. Now, I have to put it on hold and revise for an exam I have already appeared for. What is my crime?" he asked.