How CBSE board exam papers got leaked on WhatsApp, circulated on social media

NEW DELHI: A day before the Class 10 Mathematics exam, that is March 27, the Central Board in Secondary Education (CBSE) received an e-mail claiming that the paper had been leaked. The police too got a call in the control room about the alleged paper leak on the same Tuesday.

In its ongoing investigation over CBSE paper leak, the crime branch has so far questioned 35 people. These include the owner of a coaching centre (Vicky), students from 11 schools, 7 first year colleges students, five tutors and two private personnel. All them allegedly received the leaked question paper on WhatsApp.

As the Crime Branch delves deeper into the case, trying to follow the trail of events, the investigations are expected to expand to several CBSE offices across the country.

Out of these, 24 students have been already been identified.

On Crime Branch's radar, is also a Delhi-based woman tutor who's the admin of the WhatsApp group where the paper was leaked.

Later, the question paper circulated on social media.

Despite Police's denial of the paper being sold for money, sources confirmed to Zee Media that anywhere between Rs 10-15 thousand was being charged from each individual.

One of the accused group called the students in outer Delhi area such as Rohini, Uttam Nagar to handover the alleged paper.

Three top CBSE officials have joined the investigation, helping the probing agency with all required info. No one has been given a clean chit by the crime branch so far.

Students on Thursday protested at Jantar Mantar against the Class 10th Mathematics and 12th Economics examination papers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) being leaked. Demanding justice, the students raised 'we want justice' slogans and said that either there should be re-examinations of all subjects or else there should be no re-exam.