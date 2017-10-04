close
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:21
Modi should tell us if he can't solve issues, we'll do it in 6 months: Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

The Gandhi scion said that if the Prime Minister cannot address issues concerning farmers and youth, he should say so. "The Congress party will do it in six months," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Modi over Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was launched as NREGA by the previous UPA government.

Pointing that PM Modi had earlier opposed the move and later endorsed the same, he said, "He first said NREGA is a waste. But after a few months he realised and now the Prime Minister says that the scheme is beneficial."

Rahul Gandhi further accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not taking into consideration the opinion of stakeholders on any issue. He said, "The Congress consults people before taking policy decisions, but the BJP works on its own."

The Congress leader started his three-day visit to his constituency on Wednesday.

His visit had grabbed headlines with the district administration earlier denying him permission for the same citing security concerns. He was, however, later denied permission to visit Amethi.

Congress workers had protested over the same, alleging that the administration's intention was to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting Amethi.

On October 5, he is scheduled to hold a 'janta darshan' at the guest house and meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi college in Tiloi and in Salon before calling it a day at the Bhuemau (Raebareli) guest house.

On the last day of his visit, he will hold a 'janta darshan' in Raebareli and meet workers there.

