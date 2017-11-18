Months after Doklam stand-off, India and China hold first border talks in Beijing

New Delhi: In the wake of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam region in Bhutan earlier this year, the officials from both sides held their first meeting on border-related issues in Beijing.

According to PTI, the meeting, which was held on Friday, was part of the 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation in all the sectors of their border and exchanged views on enhancing CBMs and military contacts.

"The talks were held in a constructive and forward-looking manner," a release from the External Affairs Ministry said.

"Both sides reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite for the sustained growth of bilateral relations," it stated.

"In this regard, the two sides also exchanged views on further confidence-building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts," the MEA release said.

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia), in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese side was led by Xiao Qian, Director General, Department of Asian Affairs, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The two delegations comprised diplomatic and military officials from each side, according to the MEA statement.

The meeting comes several months after Indian and Chinese troops were locked in an over two-month-long standoff at the Doklam plateau in Bhutan.

This was the first round of talks between the two countries after Chinese President Xi Jinping began his second five-year term as the chief of the ruling Communist Party of China last month.

The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

It was established to deal with the tensions over recurring border incursions as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between the border security personnel.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.

Earlier this month, Beijing protested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman`s visit to Arunachal Pradesh but New Delhi reasserted that the northeastern state was an integral part of India.