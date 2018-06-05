हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction

Mughalsarai junction is now Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the iconic Mughalsarai junction as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. A notification in this regard, dated June 4, 2018, was released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP.

A proposal to change the name of the railway station from Mughalsarai junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction was put forth by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2017 itself.

The station has now been named after the Jan Sangh leader as he was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the junction on February 11, 1968.

The proposal for changing the name of the station was sent to the Centre by Yogi Adityanath government in August 2017. Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs had accepted the demand. Members of opposition parties had raised objection to the move.

The railway station is reportedly the fourth busiest in the country, and was built during the British rule. It falls on the main line between Howrah and Delhi.

