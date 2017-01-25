Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day

New Delhi: The national capital has been put on high alert!

Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a tight vigil in the wake of Republic Day function in the city on Thursday with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Advisory issued: 'Terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack'

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

According to the advisory, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

'Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks'

Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

Lashkar planning air attack?

Intelligence inputs claim that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air.

Tight security on Rajpath

Special arrangements have been made at the historic Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee, who is the supreme commander of armed forces, will be witnessing nation's military might that will be on display.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

High-tech security arrangements

Police is using anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from IGIA in New Delhi between 10:35 to 12:15 PM on January 26.