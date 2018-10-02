हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

Navy diverts ships to tsunami-hit Indonesia

The Navy said on Monday it had diverted three ships that were deployed in Southeast Asia to tsunami-hit Indonesia for humanitarian assistance.

Navy diverts ships to tsunami-hit Indonesia
Representational image

New Delhi: The Navy said on Monday it had diverted three ships that were deployed in Southeast Asia to tsunami-hit Indonesia for humanitarian assistance.

A high-intensity earthquake in Indonesia last week led to a tsunami that has claimed at least 844 lives so far, displaced some 59,000 people and caused widespread destruction.

Following the disaster, the Navy decided to deploy INS Tir, Sujata and Shardul to Indonesia. These ships, on deployment to Singapore, are being diverted to Palu, the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

"Ships being sailed out first light tomorrow," it added.

Tags:
IndonesiaNavyINS TirSujataShardul

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close