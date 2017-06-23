NEET Result 2017 LIVE: NEET 2017 Result/NEET exam result 2017 declared; check cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

Chennai: The Central Board of Secondary Education officials on Friday (June 23, 2017) announced the CBSE NEET Result 2017, ending the wait for around 12 lakh aspirants.

Candidates can log on to cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in to check NEET 2017 result/NEET results 2017.

"Result of NEET (under graduate) has been declared as per the directives of the Supreme Court," a CBSE official said.

As results for the single common entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India-approved colleges have been declared, the data will now be passed on to Health Ministry which will coordinate the counselling with respective states for admissions.

CBSE NEET Result 2017: How to check

- Log on to cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

- Alternatively, log on to cbseresults.nic.in/neet17rpx/neetJ17.htm

- Enter your Roll Number and Date of birth

- Click on 'Submit' and check result of NEET 2017

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 07 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

However, the Madurai Bench had on May 24 granted an interim stay on the publication of results of NEET across the country.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice MV Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 07.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants had appeared for the NEET at over 1,900 centres across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the exam, had deployed 490 officials at centres spread across 103 cities.

A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for the exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners.

Earlier, the CBSE used to conduct NEET for only 15 percent all India quota seats and for the rest was conducted by states. While last year it was conducted in two phases, this year the test was held only on May 07.