News at a glance: December 15, 2017

1. India 'open to suggestion' on China's OBOR if concerns are addressed

After opposing China’s ambitious plan since its inception, India has now said that it is open to any suggestion on the One Belt One Road (OBOR) project if its sensitivities are taken into account. The statement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs after Russia urged it to find a way to join the OBOR initiative. Read full report

2. Virat Kohli's salary from BCCI may jump from Rs. 5 cr to Rs. 10 cr: Report

Salaries of senior domestic and international Indian cricketers is likely to double up soon as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to present the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a formula that would add Rs 200 crore to the existing salary structure. Read full report

3. Parliament winter session: Centre targets 25 bills over 22 days

Parliament winter session is all set to begin today on Friday. Nearly 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Muslim women rights, will be picked up in the session spread over 22 days. Read full report

4. D-Street cheers BJP's lead in exit polls; Sensex zooms over 300 points

The Sensex surgeed nearly 300 points on Friday after exit polls predicted BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE zoomed 358.41 points to 33,605.11 in opening trade while the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 110.20 points at 10,362.30. Read full report

5. Big Kepler revelation: NASA discovers a solar system just like ours with eight planets

Tying with our own solar system and breaking the record for the star with the most exoplanets, NASA's big Kepler discovery has revealed an eighth planet orbiting the star Kepler-90. The discovery was made by applying artificial intelligence to data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. Read full report