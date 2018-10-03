No alliance with Congress: Mayawati says BSP will fight Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls on its own

New Delhi: With barely months ahead of State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party will fight assembly elections in these two states on its own. She clearly mentioned that there will be 'no alliance with Congress'.

"BSP will fight assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own. No alliance with Congress," Mayawati told news agency ANI.

She alleged that the Congress is conspiring to finish off BSP. "Congress, like the BJP, is conspiring to finish off our (BSP) party," she added.

Hitting out at Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mayawati said the former does not want a Congress-BSP alliance. "Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI," she said.

"Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless," the BSP supremo said.

However, she has a different point of view about UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She said, "I feel that Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi's intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However, some Congress leaders are sabotaging this."

The BSP chief blamed the Congress party of being arrogant. She added that the grand old party is under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own.

She said, "They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven't forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption. They don't seem to be ready to rectify themselves."

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been scheduled later this year, however, the dates are yet to be declared.