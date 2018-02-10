No essential service can be denied for want of Aadhaar, says UIDAI

The Aadhaar-issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again reiterated and asked the government departments/ministries and state/UT governments to ensure that no essential service or benefit shall be denied to a genuine beneficiary for the want of Aadhaar whether it is medical help, hospitalisation, school admission or ration through PDS.

"There are exception handling regulations issued by UIDAI vide its circular dated 24th October 2017, which must be followed to make sure that no beneficiary is denied of benefits for the want of Aadhaar," it said in a statement.

UIDAI has taken a serious note of some of the cases reported in media recently in which it is claimed that the want of Aadhaar has resulted in the denial of essential services like hospitalisation or medical help by some lower level staffs causing grave inconvenience to people.

While real facts behind such claims of denial are being investigated by the concerned agencies and strict action will be taken in case denial has occurred. UIDAI said in a statement here today that the government is sensitive to the fact that no emergency services such as hospitalisation, etc., be denied for the want of any document whatsoever including Aadhaar.

Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and it should not be misused and made an excuse to any denial in the services.

UIDAI is again writing a letter to the chief secretaries of all the States/UTs to ensure that Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 is implemented in its true letter and spirit for all the schemes at the ground level in service deliveries to beneficiaries so that no denial happens due to want of Aadhaar.

The statement said that Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016 has clear provision for no exclusion — no denials. Aadhaar enables people to establish their identity so that they receive their entitlements and exercise their rights without any fear of being excluded.

However, there have been some media reports that some service providers are denying essential and other services for want of Aadhaar. Such violations are punishable under respective laws of the land.

If any official of a department denies a service for the lack of Aadhaar or lack of successful verification due to technical or any such reasons, a complaint should be lodged with the higher authorities of those departments for such unlawful denials.

(With PTI inputs)