No incursion along Sino-Indian border: Government

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Tuesday that there have been no incursions along the Sino-Indian border.

"There have been no instances of incursions along our border with China. However, as there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, there are areas along the border where India and China have differing perception of LAC," he told the Rajya Sabha.

"To resolve such issues, there is a well-established mechanism of Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs), flag meetings, Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and diplomatic channels wherein they are guided by provisions of various agreements between India and China," he said in a written statement.

The LAC is a demarcation line that separates Indian territory in Ladakh region from Chinese territory.

On November 4, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and State Councillor of China Yang Jiechi -- Special Representatives on the Boundary Question of India and China -- met in New Delhi and agreed to hold the 20th Round of Special Representatives Talks on the border dispute this year.