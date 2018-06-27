हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

No invitation from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for Eid reception, alleges Pakistan

The External Affairs Ministry is yet to comment on this allegation.

New Delhi: Pakistan has alleged that no invitation for Eid reception was extended to it's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood by the External Affairs Ministry.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had hosted an Eid reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in New Delhi which was attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners of several counties.

India is home to one of the largest population of Muslims, Swaraj had said in the reception, adding that the country will never allow "forces of hatred and violence" disrupt people. 

"India is home to one of the largest population of Muslims. Our celebrations of Eid are as diverse as our regions, languages, cuisine and traditions, as vibrant as our clothes and festivities, and as sweet as our traditional meeti sevaiyan and a host of savoury dishes," she said at the reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in New Delhi. 

"As long as we truly practice our faiths and, as the Holy Prophet himself said: 'None of you have faith until he loves for his brother, or for his neighbour, what he loves for himself.

"We will never allow the forces of hatred and violence come anywhere near our peoples, and disrupt our societies," she said.

Referring to Jordan King's speech in April this year in New Delhi, Sushma said, "It was wisely said, the world is one family.… Compassion, mercy, tolerance – these values are shared by billions of Muslims and non-Muslims around the world. And these values require us, together, to act for our common future.”

