No reservation chart on bogies of trains starting March 1. Here’s why

The Railway Ministry has asked zonal railways to discontinue pasting berth reservation charts on train coaches for six months starting March 1, 2018. The directive has been given by the ministry as part of a pilot project.

According to reports, this directive will be implemented at A1, A and B category railway stations.

Reservations charts will, however, continue to be pasted on chart boards placed at stations. The stations that are equipped with electronic chart display plasma will also carry the charts.

This comes after discontinuation of pasting of reservation charts on reserved bogies of all trains in New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central, Chennai Central, Howrah and Sealdah stations. This was done on an experimental basis of three months.

The fresh directive was reportedly issued by the ministry on February 13, 2018.

Besides the directive, all the stations have asked to keep a tab on functioning of electronic chart display. If they fail to work at any time, immediate measures must be taken to paste a physical chart at the station.