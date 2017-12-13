No vision, only Modi: Rahul claims BJP had a lacklustre campaign in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: After a full spirited campaign for Congress in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence of a victory for the party in the state. "We reached out to people months ahead of the polls to try and understand what people want. We have been able to make a vision for the people of the state. This election is not about BJP or Congress, it is about the people of Gujarat," he said.

Claiming that the BJP had a lack-luster campaign, Rahul said: "We had thought that the BJP will defend itself, give Gujarat a vision of its own but it did not. The BJP could not strength to its campaign."



He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about having a personal connect but this time, his campaign had no substance.

Rahul also said that the BJP and the PM made personal attacks on Congress and its leaders. "They made personal attacks. Manmohan Singhji has served the country for so many years. He headed the government for 10 years but despite that, Modiji made such allegations against him," he said.

The elections in Gujarat are a litmus test for Rahul as the verdict will be announced just two days after his corronation as the Congress President.

The second phase of polling in the state will be held on Thursday and counting will be held on December 18.