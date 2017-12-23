Not alone in this 'dharma yudh', truth will win: Lalu after conviction in fodder scam

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at the government for framing him under false charges, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad said that he is not alone in his fight for what is right. "Lalu is not alone in this dharma yudh, entire Bihar stands together," he tweeted soon after being convicted in the fodder scam case.

झूठे जुमले बुनने वालों सच अपनी ज़िद पर खड़ा है।धर्मयुद्ध में लालू अकेला नहीं पूरा बिहार साथ खड़ा है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

"Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win. A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though," Lalu tweeted.

The RJD chief also claimed that he is being deliberately punished by people in the 'powerful classes'. "Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished," he said.

"Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment," he added.

Lalu is among 15 people who were on Saturday held guilty by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case. Seven others including former chief minister Jagannath Mishra have been acquitted.