Not the first time: Congress's Yuva Desh has tweeted personal insults at PM Narendra Modi before

New Delhi: 'Yuva Desh' - an organisation linked to the Congress party - which is under fire for posting a derogatory meme targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted several derogatory tweets mocking the BJP leader in past too.

It has now come to light that Yuva Desh, the online youth magazine of the Congress party, has been making fun of PM Narendra Modi and posted highly objectionable memes and tweets targeting the extremely popular BJP stalwart.

In one such meme posted on November 20, Yuva Desh had made a personal attack on PM Modi.

Another derogatory tweet by Yuva Desh which was posted on November 20, has not been deleted yet pic.twitter.com/EJcq224xtV — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

The meme tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) online magazine 'Yuva Desh' on November 20 has not been deleted as yet.

Yuva Desh had come under attack from BJP and several other political parties after a controversial meme targetting PM Modi triggered a massive outrage on various social media platforms today.

The ruling BJP dubbed the meme as "deplorable" and condemned Congress for trying to run a slander campaign against the PM Modi.

Congress has once again displayed its anti-poor mindset through such tweets. Upcoming elections will be another reality check for them. pic.twitter.com/Qxj2aGXxPM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 21, 2017

The row forced the youth wing of the Congress to tender an apology over the same and delete the objectionable meme, which was said to be in a ''bad taste''.

The meme was also disapproved by a section of Congress leaders, several BJP ministers and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Though the IYC chief Amarinder Singh Raja apologised, he maintained that the Twitter handle was handled by volunteers and not by the youth body as such.

Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc ,we do not approve of such humour and apologise.

Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents. — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2017

The meme - in which British Prime Minister Theresa May was portrayed as asking Modi to "go sell tea" - was deleted after it was reported by the media.

Sincere apologies Raja Sir. As directed by you the tweet has been deleted. Will ensure that the mistake does not happen again. https://t.co/lAEWkO5Ryi — Yuva Desh (@yuvadesh) November 21, 2017

"Although the handle @Yuvadesh is run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc , we do not approve of such humour and apologise. Despite political differences with the BJP and having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister and all political opponents," Raja tweeted.

"The INC (Indian National Congress) strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Our differences on policy and opinion aside, the Congress culture imbibes respect for the PM and all political opponents," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the controversial tweet and said, "the party's thinking towards the poor stood exposed".

"Madam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do you still believe that only you have a divine right to rule India? The country expects your response on the Youth Congress tweet, which is shameful and insulting to the poor. You can delete the tweet but your thinking towards the poor stands exposed," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo too told a news channel that the tweet was in "poor taste".

"The Congress should apologise for this deplorable tweet. The Congress is a party with a big history but it has no future," he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also disapproved and said the action amounted to political suicide.

"What is about the elements of the Congress party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste," he tweeted.

The meme figured Modi, May, and US President Donald Trump, with word clouds over their heads.