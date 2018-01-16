Nothing less than nation-wide ban on Padmaavat: Rajput Karni Sena firm on demand

DHOLPUR: The Rajput Karni Sena is in no mood to relent on its stand seeking a ban on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat. The Rajput outfit on Tuesday said that it will not allow the movie to be released across the country.

"We want nothing less than a nation-wide ban on the movie," Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.

He added that he is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of all states to understand the feelings of the community.

The movie was mired in controversy after various Rajput groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, raised their objections towards the content of the film.

During the certification process of the film, Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary panel where he said that the film is an adaptation of Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's "Padmavat".

Featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was given a U/A certificate from CBFC recently.

The board had asked the producers to change the title, along with four other modifications.

Rajput Karni Sena had also raised objection to an apparent dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer, but in the latest advertisement, the makers have clarified there is no such scene in the lavishly-mounted period drama.

"The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati," the advertisement stated.

The makers reiterated Bhansali's statement and said that the film is an "ode to the famed valour and legacy and courage of Rajputs and portrays Rani Padmavati with utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misrepresent her character in any manner."

In the advertisement that makers thanked the Government authorities, the CBFC, film fraternity and the fans for their constant support.

"'Padmaavat' is a film that every Indian will be proud of," they added.

Despite the censor clearance, the film has been banned in Gujarat and Rajasthan.