November 18, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today

1. Narendra Modi govt's new mission - to link 1 billion UIDs with 1 billion bank A/Cs with 1 billion mobiles

Backed by Moody's rating upgrade and 30-spot rise in 'ease of doing business', the central government is mulling over a plan to next come up with "1 billion-1 billion-1 billion" connectivity vision. https://goo.gl/bNPSKV

2. PM Modi only world statesman to stand up to China: Top US expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only world statesman to have stood up to China and their Belt and Road Initiative, even though the US has been silent on the ambitious project till recently, a top American expert on China has said. https://goo.gl/2P1Guo

3. Husband forces ex-model to convert to Islam, marries another woman

A former model based in Mumbai has alleged that her Muslim husband assaulted her and forced to convert to Islam. https://goo.gl/NwKQcu

4. 'We will take Pakistan head on' - Gilgit Baltistan leaders warn Islamabad

Massive anti-Pakistan protests are being held across Gilgit Baltistan against illegal taxation by the Pakistani regime on Saturday. https://goo.gl/oeyfRT

5. After Yogi Adityanath, Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and lauded his government for using technology to help farmers in the state. https://goo.gl/25cxTm