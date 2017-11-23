November 23, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Stalled in India, Padmavati to release in UK on December 1

While the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavti has been stalled in India, the period drama is set to hit the theatres on its original release date in Britain. According to reports, the magnum opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, will be released in UK on December 1. Read full report

2. Army colonel arrested for raping daughter of officer in Shimla

A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a lieutenant colonel posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla, police said. The 21-year-old woman had filed a complaint on Monday and the colonel was arrested after preliminary investigations, they said. Read full report

3. Scolded for cheating, Chennai student kills self; batchmates resort to arson in campus

A first-year student of Sathyabama University in Chennai allegedly committed suicide, triggering violent protests across the campus on Wednesday. The student allegedly took the extreme step after she was caught cheating during an examination. Read full report

4. 26 Indian students bag 'Top in the World' awards in Cambridge exams

Twenty six Indian students bagged the 'Top in the World' awards for their exceptional performance in the Cambridge exams. The results of the Cambridge Assessment International Education for the academic year 2016-17 was declared on Wednesday. Read full report

5. Delhi: 4-year-old booked for 'raping' classmate

A four-year-old has been booked after he allegedly sexually assaulted a classmate on the premises of Delhi`s Maxfort School in Dwarka. As per the FIR filed by her parents, the girl had complained of pain in her private parts after coming back from school on Friday, last week, and the next day broke her silence on the assault. Read full report

6. Govt to introduce new mechanism, launch helpline to curb child pornography

The central government is not satisfied with the existing mechanism to tackle child pornography, and is planning to take stringent measures on the issue. According to Amar Ujala, the government is also expected to issue fresh directives to internet giants Google and Facebook. Read full report