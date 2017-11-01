NTPC plant explosion kills at least 10: Ten major developments

New Delhi: A blast at NTPC plant in Uttar Pradesh's Uchahar killed at least ten and injured close to 100 on Tuesday. While local administation and NTPC officials rushed to conduct rescue operations, the toll is expected to rise.

Following are the major developments:

* The explosion occured late afternoon in one of the boilers at the plant in Unchahar - about 110 kms away from UP state capital of Lucknow. NTPC said the accident took place in the boiler of 500MW under trial unit.

* Officials said the explosion took place in the boiler which is filled with water in tubes which are heated. This in turn creates steam which moves the turbines and generates electricity.

* A senior official said the unit was the sixth at NTPC and was commissioned on March 31 this year.

* Panic-stricken labourers ran in all directions to escape from the explosion. Many received burn injuries.

* An alert was sounded at the community health centre (CHC), district hospital and at other medical centres, after the accident.

* Local administration has pressed every available ambulance into rescue and relief operations.

* A National Disaster Response Force unit has been dispatched from Lucknow to assist in rescue operations.

* NTPC's senior management has also rushed to the spot.

* Union health minister JP Nadda has spoken to state health minister about the accident. He has also asked Union Health Secretary to extend all possible help.

* State CM Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mauritius on a three-day visit, has expressed condolences and annoucned Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed. Rs 50,000 has been announced for those injured.