October 16, 2017: All you need to know

Congress equal party in GST, fight us on development plank: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of spreading lies about Goods and Services Tax (GST). Addressing a rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Congress party was an equal partner in the decision on the tax reform. Read full report

Talwars freed from jail, reach parents' home in Jalvayu Vihar

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, acquitted last week of the charges of murdering their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic servant Hemraj, were released from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad on Monday. Read full report

BJP MLA Sangeet Som says traitor built Taj Mahal, gets trolled on Twitter

BJP leader Sangeet Som was trolled on Twitter on Monday over his controversial comment calling the Taj Mahal a "blot" on Indian culture and history. Several public figures took to Twitter to express their disapproval of Som's comment. With more than 10,000 netizens commenting on the issue, #tajmahal became one of the most trending hashtags on Monday. Read full report

Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Sshivani Dugra makes a major revelation

Tantrik Aghori Sshivani Durga entered Bigg Boss season 11 with a bang and aimed to repair the damages which were done by Swami Om to the image of godmen during the last edition of the program. But, sadly, her stay ended shortly as she found herself to be the second victim of evictions. Read full report

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's ODI record, again

South Africa's run-machine Hashim Amla churned out his 26th ODI century on Sunday and in the process left behind India captain Virat Kohli as the quickest to reach the landmark. Amla and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock took South Africa to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the series at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly. Read full report

Air quality worsens in Delhi, use of masks advised

With increase in stubble burning in neighbouring states and the NCR, Delhi on Monday saw a further rise in pollution levels, with Bhiwadi (NCR) in Rajasthan becoming the first place to record "severe" quality of air under the Air Quality Index (AQI). Read full report