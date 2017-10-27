October 27, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making the headlines on 27 October:

Modi wave has faded, Rahul capable of leading the nation: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country. Read more.

'I will be killed anytime', Kerala 'love jihad victim' Hadiya pleads for help in new video

Hadiya was put in the protective custody of her parents after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan on charges of 'love jihad'. Read more.

Senior journalist Vinod Verma arrested for allegedly blackmailing BJP minister

The police have reportedly said that Verma was in possession of incriminating CDs of a Chhattisgarh minister. Read more.

Non-Aadhaar mobile SIM verification only for NRIs, foreign tourists

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said that the decision on non-Aadhaar SIM verification method for NRIs and foreign tourists may likely be taken in two to three weeks. Read more.

See pic: Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi come together for a noble cause

Afridi recently posted a very friendly message for Harbhajan on his Twitter handle to thank the veteran Indian cricketer for having extended his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Read more.