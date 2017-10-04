close
October 4, 2017: News at a glance

Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:17
October 4, 2017: News at a glance

1. Pakistan’s ISI will not let Dawood Ibrahim return to India, his brother has said

Dawood brother, Ibrahim Kaskar, has said ISI fears many of its secrets could be exposed if Dawood returns to India. There have been noises made in the past that the underworld don is willing to return to India with some preconditions. Dawood has been living in Pakistan for the majority of the time since he fled India after masterminding the 1993 Bombay Blasts. Read full story here

2. US backs India’s opposition to CPEC

India’s opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) now has the backing of the Doanld Trump White House. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told a US Congressional committee that CPEC, a part of China’s pet Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), runs through disputed territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He said this proves the vulnerability of the BRI. Read full story here

3. SP leader Azam Khan says he would support the destruction of the Taj Mahal

The controversial Samajwadi Party leader has waded into the controversy over the omission of the Taj Mahal from a UP Tourism brochure. He said monuments such as the Taj, Red Fort, Parliament and Qutub Minar are symbols of slavery. So, he would be willing to support any initiative to demolish them, he said. Read the full story here

4. RBI monetary policy review today

Despite hopes of an interest rate cut to spur industrial growth, the RBI is likely to hold the key rate in its review following a jump in inflation. Read the full story here

5. Yahoo 2013 data theft three times worse than previously disclosed

Yahoo has said all three billion of its accounts were hacked in the 2013 data theft. This is a tripling of its earlier estimate of the size of the largest breach in history. Read the full story here
 

