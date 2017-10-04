Pakistan's ISI won't allow Dawood Ibrahim to return to India: Iqbal Kaskar

Mumbai: Under interrogation in police custody, Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, has reportedly stated that US-designated terrorist and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has no plans to return to India.

In another disclosure, Kaskar claimed that even if the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind wanted to return to India, Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), won't allow him to do so.

The ISI believes that if Dawood returns to India, then many of its secrets would be exposed, and it would find itself in an embarrassing situation.

Notably, a few years back Dawood Ibrahim had reportedly desired to return to India.

In 2015, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani had claimed to have met Dawood Ibrahim in London, where the underworld don had told him that he was willing to return to India.

Jethamalani had said that Dawood was ready to return to India and be placed under house arrest during the trial, as he feared he would be bumped off in jail.

Jethamalani had said that Dawood told him that he was not involved in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and wanted a guarantee from Indian authorities for his return that he will not be subjected to third-degree torture by the police during his detention.

Meanwhile, fugitive underworld don's brother Iqbal Kaskar and his gang members have been booked in a fresh case of extorting Rs 3 crore from a prominent builder in north Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

This is the third extortion case registered against Kaskar and his gang members after their arrest in connection with a probe into an extortion racket last month, a police official said.

Earlier, Kaskar had revealed that Dawood Kaskar is very much in Pakistan and in good health.

Iqbal was arrested early on Tuesday by a crack team of Thane Anti-Extortion Cell headed by former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who had picked him up from his Mumbai home late on Monday night in an extortion case.

Besides Dawood - who has links with Latin American drug mafia, his brother Anees Ibrahim Kaskar and a close aide Chhota Shakeel also live in a posh locality in Karachi, Iqbal told interrogators.