CBI

On-leave CBI director Alok Verma approaches SC, petition to be heard on October 26

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma, sent on leave from duty, could approach the Supreme Court following the fast-paced late night development within the investigative agency Tuesday.

On-leave CBI director Alok Verma approaches SC, petition to be heard on October 26

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma, sent on leave from duty, has approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Live Coverage of CBI vs CBI on Zee News

The CBI director position has fixed term of two years. Verma is scheduled to retire after four months.

In a fast-paced development on late Tuesday night within the investigative agency, Verma along with Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Additional Director AK Sharma were sent on leave. M Nageshwar Rao, the current Joint Director, was been appointed as the interim head of the investigative agency.

Offices of the top three in the agency's hierarchy on the 10th and 11th floors have also been sealed with neither staff nor outsiders being allowed inside. Few officers working closely with the top three CBI bosses have also been sent on leave.

There will be no movement of officials or files at CBI Director's office and Special Director's office till 2 pm Wednesday, sources at the agency said. 

The Opposition came down heavily on the internal tussle at the CBI, holding the Narendra Modi government responsible for the entire mess and damaging the central probe agency's credibility.

In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Narendra Modi Government has buried the ‘last nail’ into the independence of the CBI. 

Rao's appointment order was issued by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on late Tuesday night.

The new CBI director, Rao, is a 1986 batch officer of Odisha cadre.

