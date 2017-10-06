close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Once done with chest thumping, explain what's China doing in Doklam', Rahul asks PM

Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China expanding its base in Doklam.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 17:23
&#039;Once done with chest thumping, explain what&#039;s China doing in Doklam&#039;, Rahul asks PM
File photo

New Delhi: A day after it came to fore that Beijing is still flexing its muscles and has deployed more troops in the Chumbi Valley, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China constructing a road in Doklam.

He took to Twitter and tagged a media report claiming that China is building a bunker and expanding its base in Doklam. Here is what he tweeted:

Nearly a month after the Doklam border stand-off with China was resolved, a large number of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops is still stationed a few hundred metres away from the Dokla stand-off site.

China is also reportedly building bunkers and a road on the Doklam Plateau, just 10 km from the location of the last conflict.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Dokalam that began from June 16 over road construction activity at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction.

It is to be noted that the Doklam Plateau is claimed by both Beijing and Bhutan as their territory. The tension eased after talks between top officials of both the countries.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiDoklamChinaBeijing

From Zee News

Supreme Court Collegium decides to upload decisions on website
World

Supreme Court Collegium decides to upload decisions on webs...

Tropical storm Nate kills 23 in central America
World

Tropical storm Nate kills 23 in central America

Lucknow: Girl shot at for resisting molestation by 5 men
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Girl shot at for resisting molestation by 5 men

World

Catalan leader delays parliamentary appearance till Tuesday...

World

India-Australia discuss ways to enhance counter-terror coop...

No spiking of marks in class 10, 12: HRD Advisory to states
Education

No spiking of marks in class 10, 12: HRD Advisory to states

World

Turkey to close Iraq border, air space, will open new gate...

World

Theresa May under fresh pressure to step down as British PM

Jammu and Kashmir

Centre sets up group to study problems of people along IB,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Facelift for Congress: Rahul Gandhi changed man after US visit, ready to beat BJP at its own game

What is ICAN? Know all about 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner

Conflicts on the eastern front

Ties with Japan can steer India to a high growth path

How important is expense ratio to debt funds