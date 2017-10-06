'Once done with chest thumping, explain what's China doing in Doklam', Rahul asks PM

New Delhi: A day after it came to fore that Beijing is still flexing its muscles and has deployed more troops in the Chumbi Valley, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over China constructing a road in Doklam.

He took to Twitter and tagged a media report claiming that China is building a bunker and expanding its base in Doklam. Here is what he tweeted:

Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?https://t.co/oSuC7bZ82x — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 6, 2017

Nearly a month after the Doklam border stand-off with China was resolved, a large number of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops is still stationed a few hundred metres away from the Dokla stand-off site.

China is also reportedly building bunkers and a road on the Doklam Plateau, just 10 km from the location of the last conflict.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Dokalam that began from June 16 over road construction activity at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction.

It is to be noted that the Doklam Plateau is claimed by both Beijing and Bhutan as their territory. The tension eased after talks between top officials of both the countries.

(With PTI inputs)