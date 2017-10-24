'Once in politics, then not a sanyasi anymore': Radhe Maa to Zee in exclusive interview

NEW DELHI: Self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa has said no clerics and religious leaders should not ask for security from the government. In an exclusive interview with Zee Media as part of the 'A Dialogue with JC' show, she said any religious person who enters politics ceases to be a monk or a saint.

Radhe Maa categorically said in her exclusive interview with Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Zee Hindustan and Zee Regional Channels, that she had no interest in entering politics. "I will never enter politics. Anyone who has entered politics is no longer a sadhu or a sanyasi or a sant. They have been lost," she said.

She also expressed hope that the tide of public opinion would turn in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He (PM Modi) did some very good work in the early days. But now, people have become negative. My heart tells me that in the coming days they will change their opinions, as they should," she said.

Radhe Maa told Jagdeesh Chandra she knows the date on which she would die. She also said she has left certain instructions to her followers when the day comes. She said she does not like the colour white, and has instructed her followers to dress her in red for her last rites.

