Outraged a self-confessed terrorist is allowed to walk free: India on Hafiz Saeed's release

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at Pakistan over Hafiz Saeed's release, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is outraged that a self-confessed terrorist has been allowed to walk free.

"India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

India also said that the Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief's release confirms Pakistan's lack of seriousness in bringing perpetrators of terror to justice. The MEA dubbed his release as an attempt by Pakistan to "mainstream" proscribed terrorists.

"It is evident that Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors, and its true face is visible for all to see," Kumar added.

Saeed will walk free from house arrest in Pakistan on Thursday if the government does not detain him in any other case.

In a video message earlier in the day, Saeed vowed to work for the 'freedom of Kashmir'.

"I am fighting for Kashmir's independence. I pray to god that may He help me and my community in getting the freedom for Kashmir," he had said.

Mocking India's opposition to his release, he had said that Delhi did everything it can to keep his arrested but all its efforts have been wasted. "It is because of Kashmir that India is after me," he said. he also thanked the judges, and said that his release "is a victory for Pakistan's independence."