Padmaavat row: Jaipur royals dismiss Karni Sena’s claim, say forts will remain open

Amid claims by Sri Rajput Karni Sena that heritage sites in Rajasthan would remain closed unless Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat gets banned, the Jaipur royals have clarified that forts in the capital would remain open as per regular timings on all days.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the City Palace and Jaigarh Fort of Jaipur said that forts would remain open as per its timings on all days and the “rumours of its closure are untrue. The statement added, “Rajmata Sahiba passed no such instruction”.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has assured full security to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, who has been warned by Karni Sena against entering the state.

"We will provide all protection he needs from us. It is our duty to maintain law and order," said Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria while referring to Karni Sena's threat that Prasoon Joshi won't be allowed to enter the state.

Joshi is scheduled to attend a session 'Main aur Who: Conversation with Myself' on January 28, on the fourth day of the five-day literature festival beginning here on January 25.

"CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan," Rajput Karni Sena member Sukhdev Singh had said.

The Rajput Karni Sena members also threatened that those cinema halls screening Bhansali's film will be set ablaze.

The outfit, which has been protesting against the movie, also took to the streets after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead for the pan-India release of the film.

The apex court also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or order banning the screening of the film, with Chief Justice Dipak Misra saying "the whole problem is when the exhibition of a film is stopped like this, my constitutional conscience shocks me".

The Central Board of Film Certification had on December 31, 2017, given a U/A certification to the historical drama but had asked the makers to change the name from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat.'

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer has been plagued by controversies ever since its inception.

The movie which was earlier slated for release December 1, 2017, is now being released on January 25, 2018.

Several modifications were suggested by the CBFC, which included changing of the disclaimer so that one does not "claim historical accuracy".

The song `Ghoomar` was also asked to be modified so as to make the depiction befitting the character being portrayed.