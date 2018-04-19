Pakistan again denies surgical strikes across LoC, calls PM Modi's claims false and baseless

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan had been informed about the surgical strikes carried out by India, Islamabad on Thursday rejected as "false" and "baseless" PM's claims of having launched an attack on terrorist camps in Pakistani territory.

Pakistan`s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told the media that the claims about the surgical strike by the Indian Army was a "lie" and "repeating it doesn't turn it into the truth".

He added, "Repeating a lie doesn`t turn it into the truth. It is the other way around and India is backing terrorists in Pakistan. The whole world knows who the terrorists are and who their head is. Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a proof of Indian state-sponsored terrorism," IANS reported.

Warning Pakistan, PM Modi on Wednesday had asserted that India will not tolerate those who like to export terror and will respond to them "in the language they understand", as he had referred to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC.

The PM, during the 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London had said that when "someone has put a terror export factory in place and makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language".

His remarks had come in response to a question on the surgical strikes by a member of the audience. In his reply, PM Modi had said, "Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated. We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted."

He had asserted that he was proud of the Army as they executed the surgical strikes with perfection and were back after finishing the task before dawn. PM Modi had also narrated how India first informed Pakistan about the strikes and then told the media and the people about it, as per PTI.

"I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media," he had said.

In a well-calibrated operation, on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army had moved across the LoC and had smashed terror launch pads that were reportedly under the guard of a Pakistani post located supposedly 700 metres from the LoC.

