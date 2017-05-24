close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 13:35
Pakistan fighter jets fly close to Siachen Glacier; PAF Chief says response to Indian aggression will be remembered for generations

New Delhi: At a time when Indo-Pak relations are hitting a boiling point, fighters jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made flights near Siachen Glacier on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who visited the Qadri Airbase in Skardu, has reportedly warned India of severe repercussions following any aggression.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman confirmed that all forward operating bases of the PAF have been made operational in response to Indian ‘threats’.

According to Geo Tv, the PAF Chief stated Pakistan's response to any Indian aggression will be remembered by their coming generations.

Aman also met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force and himself flew a Mirage jet on the occasion.

In New Delhi, IAF sources said there was no violation of India's air space.

Pakistan's response comes after the Indian Army on Tuesday said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions along the Line of Control (LoC) as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The assault comes eight months after India had said that its Army had conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror-launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers in September.

Also Read: No airspace violation by Pakistani fighter jets in Siachen, says IAF

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday may have dropped enough hint on a “second surgical strike” against the PoK terrorists, saying there would “defenitely be a decisive action” but the government won't reveal plan in advance.

