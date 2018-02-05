Pakistan has declared war, are our missiles just for Rajpath display, asks Shiv Sena

Bharatiya Janata Party’s estranged ally Shiv Sena seems to be in no mood to refrain from attacking the Narendra Modi government. The party, which has decided to contest the elections in 2019 without any tie-up with the BJP, has now targeted the government over ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Questioning the stand of the government over recent attacks by Pakistan, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked if India’s missiles are just for “exhibiting and gathering applaud at the Rajpath”.

Pointing that Pakistan has used missiles to attack Indian soldiers, he said, “Pakistan has used missiles in attacking our jawans yesterday. Are our missiles just for exhibiting & gathering applaud at the Rajpath? Are they just for showing to the foreign heads on January 26?”

Raut said that it was not a case of ceasefire violation but in fact a “war”, and urged the government to respond in a similar manner.

“Ye seedha yudh hai, ye hamla hai aur uska jawab ussi tareeke se dena chahiye aur agar aap uska jawab nahi denge toh iss desh ko namard kaha jayega poore vishwa mein (This is a direct war, an attack, and should be responded to in a similar manner. And if we don’t give a befitting reply, we will be considered impotent by the world),” said Raut.

The latest attack by Shiv Sena on the government comes after four Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed and four persons got injured after Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Those martyred in the firing by the Pakistani troops were Captain Kapil Kundu, rifleman Ramavatar, rifleman Subham Singh and Havildar Roshan Lal.

The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in J&K's Rajouri evoked a strong response from the security forces.

According to the Army officials, the indiscriminate firing started around 11 am on Sunday at various places in Rajouri and Poonch sectors with Pakistani soldiers using small arms, automatics and mortars.

"Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district," a senior army official had said.

(With agency inputs)