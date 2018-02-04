Army captain, 3 jawans killed in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Rajouri, India retaliates strongly

Jammu: Four Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed and four persons injured after Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

''A captain rank officer and 3 jawans were killed and four persons, including two teenagers, injured in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, '' the Army said in a statement.

Those martyred in the firing by the Pakistani troops have been identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, rifleman Ramavatar, rifleman Subham Singh and Havildar Roshan Lal.

The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in J&K's Rajouri evoked a strong response from the security forces.

According to the Army officials, the indiscriminate firing started around 11 am at various places in Rajouri and Poonch sectors with Pakistani soldiers using small arms, automatics and mortars.

''Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening,'' a senior army official said.

In the heavy shelling, four personnel were killed and four persons injured, he said, adding that Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were still on.

Earlier today, a 15-year-old girl and a soldier were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward villages and border outposts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, the officials said.

It was the second time in three days that the Pakistani Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars.

They targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.

The armed forces said that there have been over 130 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan last month, the highest since 2014.

With these casualties, 17 people, including nine security personnel, died and 70 injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along the LoC and International Border in the Jammu region this year.

More than 300 schools situated close to the Line of Control and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and 28, for the security of villagers.

Several hundreds have abandoned their homes close to the border, leaving behind cattle and crops.

(With PTI inputs)