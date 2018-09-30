हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Pakistani helicopter violates Indian airspace in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider was one of the occupants.

Pakistani helicopter violates Indian airspace in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch

New Delhi: A Pakistani military helicopter violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Sunday. Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider was one of the occupants.

The incident took place around 1213 hrs and reportedly flew in Indian airspace for at least five minutes before returning. It is learnt that the helicopter came 250m inside Indian airspace on the LoC although security analysts say that helicopters are barred from coming within 1 kilometer on either side of the LoC. While Pakistan security agencies have said that the helicopter crossed over by mistake, Indian authorities on the ground showed restraint and are likely to lodge a protest with Pakistan.

 

 

The violation of Indian airspace comes at a time when Indo-Pak relations are steadily deteriorating over Pakistan's support to terror outfits. Late Saturday night, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj gave a strong message to the world community at the United Nations in which she said that talks and terrorism cannot co-exist. (Read full report here)

In his Mann ki Baat radio address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sent a veiled warning towards Pakistan. "India favours peace but not at the cost of self-respect. Our forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to anyone who disturbs peace," he said. (Read full report here)

