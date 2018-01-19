Pakistan's ISI paid crores to terrorist Mullah Omar to kidnap Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran: Baloch activist

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, which further exposes Pakistan's blatant lie and malicious propaganda, it has now emerged that Kulbhushan Jadhav – the Indian national languishing in its jail on alleged spying charges – was kidnapped from Chabahar in Iran by mercenaries at the behest of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The shocking revelation has been made by a Baloch activist Mama Qadeer.

Speaking to a TV channel, Qadeer had claimed that Jadhav was abducted by terrorist Mullah Omar Baloch Irani, who is known to work for Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI.

Omar was reportedly paid crores of rupees to kidnap Jadhav from Iran's port city Chabahar, he claimed.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Chabahar in Iran by Mullah Omar Baloch Irani. Our coordinators were there. ISI paid Mullah Omar crores of rupees to kidnap Jadhav," Qadeer said.

Qadeer Baloch, who is the vice-president of an organisation called 'Voice for Missing Balochs', got this information from one of his activists, who also claimed to have witnessed Jadhav's kidnapping.

Irani, who is infamous in Balochistan as an ISI agent, has been blamed for kidnapping several Baloch activists fighting the Pakistani rule over the sprawling province.

Giving further details about the Indian national's kidnapping, Qadeer Baloch said Jadhav`s hands were tied, he was blindfolded and pushed into a double-door car.

From Chabahar, Jadhav was taken to Mashkel, a town on the Iran-Balochistan border, he revealed.

From there, he was brought to the Balochistan capital Quetta and subsequently to Islamabad.

"We knew that Kulbhushan Jadhav was a businessman in Iran... The ISI declared that they caught Jadhav in Balochistan. In fact, Jadhav didn`t even come to Balochistan," Qadeer said.

This is contrary to Pakistan's repeated claims that Jadhav was apprehended by its security forces from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran – a charge rejected by India.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

A Pakistani military court had awarded death sentence to Jadhav on espionage charges. The sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction from the Narendra Modi government, which approached the ICJ seeking its intervention in the matter.

A10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017, restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

In December 2017, Pakistan allowed Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him in Islamabad.

The meeting took place at Pakistan's Foreign Ministry office. The 40-minute meeting of Jadhav with his family triggered a fresh spat between the two countries over the alleged mistreatment of former's wife and mother.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had accused Pakistan of using the meeting of Jadhav with his family as a ‘propaganda tool.’

“Emotional moment between a mother and her son, and a wife and her husband after a period of 22 months, was misused by Pakistan as an instrument to further its propaganda,” Swaraj had said.

(With ANI inputs)