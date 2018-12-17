People from Bihar, UP come to MP but locals don't get jobs here: CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Sworn-in as CM of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath's first order of business on Monday was to waive off farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken from nationalised and/or co-operative banks. Soon after, however, he took a veiled dig at migrant workers from UP and Bihar while explaining why employment for locals in his state is top priority.

Speaking at a press conference, the veteran politician said that waiving off farm loans was a promise made before MP elections and he has fulfilled it. He then said employment was another promise made and he will strive to provide people of Madhya Pradesh with jobs. "Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don't get jobs. I have signed file for this," he said.

Kamal Nath's remark on job-seekers from UP and Bihar is unlikely to go well with politicians from the two states - as has been previously seen in the case of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Here too, migrant workers were targeted - either through force or through words, prompting political leaders from UP and Bihar to issue sharp rebuttals. In Gujarat, thousands of migrant workers from Bihar had to flee after being threatened with dire consequences. The matter was eventually brought under control by the state administration.

As such, Kamal Nath may well find himself on a sticky wicket on the opening day of his new innings which began at an oath-taking ceremony in Bhopal. It was an event which was also attended by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who had previously accused BJP and RSS of targetting migrants from UP and Bihar in Gujarat.